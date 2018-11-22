Fashola, Amaechi, Durujaye, Edozien to headline Nigerian Infrastructure devt awards

ABUJA—Minister of Transport and Aviation, Rotimi Amaechi, Honourable Minister of Works, Power and Housing Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, Senator Olabiyi Durojaye, Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission and Chief John Edozien,former Permanent Secretary in the federal Ministry of Planning and former Chairman of the Securities and Exchange commission, SEC, are among top functionaries and corporate institutions that have lined up to headline this year’s Nigerian Infrastructure Development Awards, NIDA.

The high profile event is scheduled to hold at the Main Hall of Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, from 6.30pm on Thursday, December 6th, 2018.

In a statement released last night, NIDA Organising Committee Chairman, Mr. Lanre Alabi, said that Mr Babatunde Fashola will be the Guest Speaker and would speak on the theme, “Solid Infrastructural Backbone As catalyst for National Development: The Role of the Power, Works and Housing Ministry”.

Mr. Alabi also disclosed that Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Senator Olabiyi Durojaye, would chair the event. Governor Willie Obiano and Governor Akinwunmi Ambode are among the Governors that will be honoured for their outstanding performances at the event. Also to be honoured are outstanding institutions that have contributed immensely to the development of infrastructure in Nigeria.

The event, themed “Solid Infrastructural Backbone – A Catalyst for National and Sustainable Development” is part of a broad programme to X-ray topical infrastructure issues facing the nation and boost the growth and development of infrastructure in Nigeria.

It offers a unique platform for technocrats, innovators and administrators, companies and groups whose mandate and activities impact on the improvement and development of infrastructure in Nigeria.

‘’NIDA has identified corporate organisations, government agencies and individuals who have made huge and outstanding impact in the Nigerian infrastructural development sector over the years”. We have identified key personalities, top government officials, government agencies, private sector players and innovators who have played iconic and notable roles through strategic policy formulation, progarmme implementation, and projects execution in the development of infrastructure in Nigeria. Our focus is to honour the best, boldest, creative and outstanding projects that have impacted on the well-being of the people. Many infrastructural projects have promoted the nation to the outside world and have birthed many other businesses.

“The presence of these high-impacting infrastructure investments cuts across transportation, telecommunication, energy and power, oil and gas, aviation, agriculture, health, housing, entertainment and”, he said.

Many big corporate players including multi-nationals and MDAs will be participating in the event that will gather stakeholders in infrastructure nationwide.