Family partners NASFAT on prostrate cancer

No fewer than 150 persons were offered free medical services on prostrate cancer in Ikeja, Lagos State, recently.

The programme which was held at the Lagos State Secretariat Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, was sponsored by Adesoye family in memory of Alhaji Oyebade Arasim Adesoye in collaboration with NASFAT Agency for Zakat and Sadaqat (NAZAS).

The representative of the Family, Otunba Ogungboyega, said the campaign for early detection and treatment of prostrate cancer became necessary as many Nigerians die of the disease daily, adding that the circumstances leading to the death of Oyebade Arasim Adesoye, led the family into sponsoring the programme.

“We believed that many Nigerians also die of the disease, especially if they not detected and treated early.”

“It is unfortunate that we lost my elder brother to prostate cancer and all efforts to cure him were fruitless. He was actually ignorant of the prostate cancer. At the initial stage, he was not aware of it and he was using the traditional medication. We took him to the hospital, even up to London hospital, but it was too late,”

“This is why we are partnering with NASFAT so that people who possibly were not aware of having the disease can be assisted in procuring treatment. If anybody is having it, we can follow up,” he said.

NAZAS General Manager, Alhaji Sulaimon Akanni, encouraged other Nigerians and families to provide healthcare as a form of charity.

“It is good to give charity to make Nigeria better. Those who are healthy should remember those suffering from the disease and assist them where they can. The family decided to sponsor this programme in order to sensitise Nigerians that prostate cancer is a silent killer, which if not well-managed can kill. In this family, a member was lost due to that prostate cancer after spending so much. Over 150 beneficiaries were screened and properly advised,” he said.

He urged every financially stable Muslims to endeavor to practice the third pillar of Islam by paying their zakat to assist those having health challenges.

The National Health Secretary of NASFAT, Dr. Abdulganiyu Salaudeen, enjoined men above 40 years to go for prostrate screening.

“After the age of 45, there is tendency for the prostrate gland in a man to enlarge. It is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Usually prostate cancer grows slowly and is initially confined to the prostate gland, where it may not cause serious harm. Some types of prostate cancer grow slowly and may need minimal or even no treatment, while other types are aggressive and can spread quickly which will lead to emergency operation that will be done by an urologist.

He noted that about 35-40 per cent of men are suffering from prostrate cancer, adding that that the need to create awareness became necessary.

He advised sexually active men to go for prostrate checkup from time to time “ If you engage in regular sex the chances of developing prostrate cancer is on the high side” he said

A consultant Urologist, Dr. Saliu Abdulwaheed, said prostrate cancer is a age related disease and it may not occur in some men.

“You should try to evaluate your prostrate gland by doing digital urethra evaluation to know the nature of the prostrate gland,” he said.