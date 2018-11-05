Family gives Agip 30 days ultimatum to implement MoU

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—Odede family of Irri community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, has issued a 30-day ultimatum to Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, NAOC, to execute the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU they signed with the company, threatening to institute a legal action against the company should it fail to accede to its demands.

The family, in a letter, addressed to NAOC, also demanded the payment of N510, 000,000.00 for the use of the land since 2002.

The letter signed by the family’s solicitor, Mr. Simon Ngbakor, condemned the annual gift of one goat and a bag of rice from NAOC, Port-Harcourt branch, to the family, alleging that the company had been using the crisis that erupted in the community some years back as an excuse for not fulfilling its own part of the bargain.

The letter reads: ‘’A verbal agreement was reached with our clients and your company wherein it was agreed that the sum of N10,000,000.00 will be given to our clients annually for the use of the land.

‘’We were informed by our clients that one of the verbal terms of the agreement in respect of the employment of members of our clients’ family and that of contracts were not also met by your company.”

“All the attempts made to see that your company reduces the verbal agreement into writing and the need to comply with the terms proved abortive as our clients were always driven back by the security attachment in your company.

‘’We further demand and rightly too that the MOU between our clients family and NAOC, Port-Harcourt branch be reduced into writing in respect of the land, the subject matter of this letter.”