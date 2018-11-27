Falcons ready to cage Lionesses

Cup holders Nigeria have expressed confidence of reaching the Final of the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations, ahead of today’s semi final clash with the Lionesses of Cameroon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A 4-0 win over Zambia in Cape Coast on Wednesday zoomed the Falcons back into contention following an opening-day 0-1 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, and the 6-0 mauling of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday sent the Nigerians into another semi final stage – a stage they have never failed to reach at the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

Today, the eight –time winners come up against the Lionesses of Cameroon, their victims in the Final of the last edition of the tournament. A capacity Stade Omnisports Ahmadu Ahidjo in Yaounde watched in sheer agony as Desire Oparanozie scored a late goal to give Nigeria victory and the trophy two years ago.

“We are in great spirit for the semi final match with the Cameroonians,” team captain Onome Ebi told thenff.com.”