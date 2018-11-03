Falcons captain says they don’t need friendlies to win AWCON

The Falcons don’t need top friendlies to prepare before the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana, according to captain Rita Chikwelu,

Chikwelu says the team is working hard in training and believes the lack of competitive top friendlies will not affect the team’s performance in the competition.

The Super Falcons are defending champions of the AWCON and have been the most dominant team in the competition; winning 8 out of 10 editions. They are one of the favorites when the competition gets underway later this month, but the coach, Thomas Dennerby doesn’t have the full compliment of players invited in camp.

The Falcons have not played together since June, when they defeated Gambia 7-0 over two legs in the 2018 AWCON qualifiers.

But that doesn’t seem to bother the 30-year-old midfielder, who told the media at a presser on Thursday that, “We are preparing hard and not worried about playing top friendly games. I can assure you that will not affect us at the tournament.”

Nigeria’s group opponents South Africa, Zambia and Kenya are all lined up to face Ghana’s Black Queens in preparation for the competition.

The Falcons’s opening group B match is against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on November 18 at the Cape Coast Stadium.