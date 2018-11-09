Falana asks Osinbajo to stop disobedience of court orders

Lagos—HUMAN rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, has again asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to take urgent and decisive measures to put an end to the disobedience of court orders by public officers and institutions.

In a letter dated August 14, Falana said that the duty of every government is to defend the rule of law to ensure that court orders are complied with by all authorities and persons

He said it is common knowledge that Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, has made it known that Sambo Dasuki, former National Security Adviser, NSA, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, and his wife will not be released from custody in defiance of court orders.

Falana added that though the attention of the media had been more focused on the three privileged citizens, there are many other “common people” who are languishing in custody due to official disobedience of the orders of courts which have set them free.

He maintained that even though activists like him were detained during the military era, there was not a single case where the order of a court for the release of any detainee was ignored.

“Since democratic rule was restored in Nigeria in May 1999, members of the ruling class have continued.”