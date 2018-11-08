Fake herbalist allegedly swindles woman of N14,500 for charm

A 25-year-old fake herbalist, Afirosi Akinsola, yesterday, appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly swindling one Blessing Oladele of N14.500 for the preparation of a “protection” charm for her.

Akinsola who lives at No. 8 Damola St., Atan, Ota, is facing two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi told the court that the accused committed the offences on Oct. 25 at about 10 a. m. at Olounda, Atan, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused collected N14.500 from the complainant, with a promise to prepare a charm for her for protection.

He said that when the complainant asked the accused to return her money when he failed to deliver the charm, he threatened her.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 86 and 419 of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, granted the accused bail in the sum of N5, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akan ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State government.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 21 for further hearing.