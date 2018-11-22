Fake car dealer docked for allegedly defrauding customer of N1. 5m

A 34-year-old fake car dealer, Oke Oladipupo, who allegedly swindled a man of N1. 5 million, on Thursday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The accused, who lives in Block 12, Flat 6, County Estate, Iju Road in Lagos, is charged with two counts of fraud and stealing.

The prosecution alleged that the accused fraudulently collected N1. 5 million from one Ologba Patrick with a promise to get him a Honda Accord 2004 model and one accidental Toyota Corolla 2003 model.

Prosecutor, Sgt Innocent Odugbo told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in January about 7.49 p. m. at the Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that after collecting the money, the accused disappeared, unlawfully and dishonestly converted the said amount to his personal use.

After the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate S. K. Matepo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must produce evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the Court.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing while Section 314 prescribes a 15-year jail term for fraud.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for mention. (NAN)