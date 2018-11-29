Ezekwesili unveils manifesto, says PDP, APC’s promises not economically sensible

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has unveiled her manifesto and advised Nigerians to shun promises that are not “economically sensible.”

She specifically faulted the proposed economic policies of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, describing it as a “deceit.”

Ezekwesili, who also unveiled her running mate, Abdulganiyu Galadima, on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, listed areas that would be given priority if she emerged as the President of Nigeria.

“PDP is making promises that are not economically sensible. I looked at what the PDP candidate is promising, and I realise that most of what he is promising don’t make any economic sense. So please do not be deceived,” she added.

Among the areas she listed were security, economy, health, education and poverty reduction.

The ACPN presidential candidate assured that frantic efforts would be made to increase the current 52-year life expectancy in the country to equal Singapore’s 85 years life expectancy.

She said: “To achieve this, we have to improve people’s health condition and human security. In a way, everything that we will do to improve business opportunities for everyone, where we were targeting higher productivity and competitiveness of Nigerian economy, will lead to improved income level for Nigerians.

“When you have better income level, you will be able to afford basic things of life. We will focus on improving our health system. Our health system today discriminates between the wealthy and poor.

…announces running mate

Meantime, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Galadima has emerged the running mate to Ezekwesili. Galadima is the chairman and former presidential candidate of the ACPN.

A statement from Ezekwesili’s campaign organisation – HOPE 2019 – read: “He is a businessman, an effective administrator, a political leader, a seasoned community builder and political leader born on the 11th of June 1964.

“Galadima has dedicated a significant portion of his life serving Nigeria through people-centered politics at the grassroots level – from the ward to the state and at the national levels.”

On her part, Ezekwesili said, “Galadima brings to the Hope2019 ticket an invaluable experience at grassroots politics at the state, local government and national levels. This experience complements my incomparable competence and capacity when it comes to socio-economic and governance issues.

“Like me, Alhaji Galadima has shown a long-standing commitment to the fight to rescue our nation by standing with people of integrity, including refusing to join questionable alliances and coalitions led and bankrolled by ruling parties in this election and in that of 2015, where he ultimately emerged as the fourth most popular candidate across the nation.”