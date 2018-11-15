Exploring the power of storytelling with Oge stories

By Japhet Alakam

In the good old days, one of the ways of teaching the younger ones morals was through story telling. It was a very entertaining hour that children will not miss, after the evening meal, elders in the family will invite all the members of the family in the parlour or open compound and stories were told in many areas of life in what was tagged tales by the moonlight.

These days, with the advent of modern technology like television, laptops, phones etc, the idea of story telling have been relegated to the background as children are either watching movies, browsing in the internet or texting to friends.

But, as way of making sure that stories are told , many have resorted to writing books. One of them is Mrs Oge Alabi, a writer, content developer, trainer etc who is poised to educate, enlighten, entertain and inform people through her collection of stories tagged Oge stories.

In the collection of stories, featuring nine stories, the author of It’s my Decision in her characteristic manner brings to the fore some of the stories that touch the heart.

Don’t become my enemy – Omotola warns erring fans

In the first story entitled Entitlement Mentality, Oge tells the story of a young boy who betrayed his uncle because the uncle who had a plan for him bought books for him and gave gifts and cash to his other siblings. The young boy who did not know what his uncle had in mind for him arranged with his friends and robbed his uncle. Unfortunately for him, they were later caught by the police and he confessed to the crime.

The second story, Betrayal of Trust 1, highlights the life of a greedy man, who got a contract with the help of friends and they agreed on a sharing arrangement, but after executing the contract and was paid, he refused to abide by the arrangement. But, luck ran against him after he had lived a luxurious life and money went down, he went to them for another contract with the promise to do well this time.but they played him and gave the contract to another person.

The author in the third story tagged Tribal Sentiments discusses the issue of people who stick to their tribe for marriage. Here, she advises that it is not all about tribe as there are people who married from the same tribe and the marriage collapsed while there are some that were successful, so it is not about tribe but about love.

Nigeria’s John Boyega stars in ‘Hold Back The Stars’

Expences for JSS 1 worth it, is an advice for parents on how to prepare for their wards when they are going back to school. She advises them not buy expensive things to show off as it will bring problem to their children. Doctors and young patients is a clarion call to parents to educate their children on how to go about when it comes to visiting the doctors. With the caution , never to leave their daughters with the doctors alone.

Oge in the next story tagged Tramadol and its dangers narrates the story of people suffering from one form of ailment or the order as a result of abuse of Tramadol tablet. The issue which received wide attention is still in vogue so parents are advised to monitor their children and know what they do, the type of friends they keep and sites the visit.

In Whats your excuse, Oge challenged the youths not to give up no matter the situation. Here , she narrates the story of a young boy who lost his father early and was forced to live with another woman where he was maltreated, but he did not give up, he faced the challenges and later became a successful man.

Not Getting Pregnant tackles another issue tearing many homes apart. Here, she narrates her encounter with a woman who had the problem of not getting pregnant and her ordeal in the hands of many and advised her to go for a test in a hospital and if she is satisfied, encourage her husband to do same to find out the problem instead of relying on superstitions and hearsay. Finally, in Until you are in the shoes, Oge enjoins many to stop blaming people or not to just conclude on issues until they are involved.

Oge’s stories, the stories that touch the heart which is not yet published are stories about every day experiences and adventures. The stories are educative, with a lot of moral lessons, it is a good attempt by someone concerned about the well being of others. It is indeed a book in the making, I therefore implore her to develop it into a book, so that many will benefit from it.