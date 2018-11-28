Exploring Equatorial Guinea: New frontier in Oil and Gas

Equatorial Guinea is moving forward with its Year of Energy initiative for 2019, with H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, the Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea, launching a continental campaign to raise support for the 2019 lineup of elite events — African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) CAPE VII in April and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) 5th Gas Summit in November, both to be held in Malabo next year.

Bringing Africa together

Minister Lima traveled to Juba for the 2018 South Sudan Oil & Power conference, meeting with key officials in Africa’s oil and gas sphere, including H.E. Azhari Abdel-Gadir Abdalla, Minister of Petroleum and Minerals of the Republic of Sudan; Hon. Lokeris Peter, Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development, Republic of Uganda; H.E. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, the Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan; and H.E. Jeff Radebe, Minister of Energy of South Africa.

H.E. Mahaman Gaya, Secretary General of APPO, is also promoting the Cape VII conference and attending South Sudan Oil & Power 2019.

In the spirit of the Year of Energy, South Sudan Oil & Power 2018 strengthened its commitment with African countries from around the continent, signing cooperation agreements and engaging with the President of South Sudan, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Last week, Minister Lima travelled to Nairobi, Dakar and Luanda, in support of the Year of Energy, Africa’s gas monetization efforts and driving new exploration.

Lessons learned in oil and gas

In Dakar, Minister Lima delivered to H.E. Macky Sall, the President of the Republic of Senegal, a message from the President of Equatorial Guinea, H.E. Teodoro Obiang Nguema on the APPO Cape VII conference. Lima is keen to share lessons from Equatorial Guinea’s gas monetization efforts as Senegal begins its own gas production. In Nairobi, Lima met with H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of the Republic of Kenya, with the two countries sharing lessons on driving frontier exploration forward.

Equatorial Guinea launched the Year of Energy in August 2018, an initiative meant to tie together landmark energy projects in the country to a series of Africa-focused events to be held in Malabo. The APPO CAPE VII conference will capitalize on recent restructuring efforts and draw attention to Africa’s national oil companies, while calling for cooperation among African producers.

The 5th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, also held in Malabo, marks the first time the event has been held on the African continent.

Organized every two years, the GECF Gas Summit will also include the 2nd GECF International Seminar, to be held on the sidelines of the summit.

The Year of Energy comes as Equatorial Guinea is launching key gas projects, such as the regional-focused LNG2Africa program and an integrated Gas Megahub complex.

Source: Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea