Experts canvass national e-waste policy

By Prince Okafor

Delegate of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to adopt a national e-Waste policy to aid the control of illicit importation of used electrical and electronic equipment (UEEE) into the country.

This is coming against the background of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO, report that, about 1.1 million tonnes of e-waste (mostly PCs, air-conditioners, LCD-TVs, mobile phones, refrigerators) is generated in Nigeria annually. It added that about 40 percent of this quantity is generated within Lagos.

Also, the e-waste statistics 2018, a report that is jointly financed by the global e-waste statistics partnership, said that around 60,000 tonnes of UEEE were imported into Nigeria in 2015 and 2016 through containers without vehicles and with roll-on-roll-off imported vehicles most of which functionality rate averaged 19 percent.

Commenting on the report at the second edition of the dialogue on waste management in Nigeria, Dr. Marc Lucassen, Delegate of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria appealed to the respective authorities to adopt a national e-waste policy which will help to curb illicit importation of UEEE into the country, regulate disposal and treatments of e-waste, and provide incentives to spur foreign direct investment in the capital-intensive e-waste sector in Nigeria.

Joseph Inyang, Co-founder, Juststandout Limited argued that repurposing (refurbishment) batteries are a crucial element of e-waste management which could drive down used battery volume and consequently reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint by 50 percent by 2030.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, E-Terra Technologies Ltd, Ifeanyi Ochonogor, said: “To achieve resource efficiency and sustainably eliminate the e-waste crisis in Nigeria, the 4Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, Recycle) for recycling as essential components of environmentally-responsible consumer behaviour must be properly harnessed.”