Ex President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf headlines 2018 WISCAR Leadership & Mentoring Conference

The immediate past President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the first female elected Head of State in Africa, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Global Icon, and one of only 5 Mo Ibrahim Prize Winners will deliver the keynote speech at Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR’s 2018 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference themed: “Enriching Lives by Telling Our Own Stories” on November 24 at The MUSON Center, Onikan, Lagos.

Under the leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Liberia was the only country out of 54 on our continent to improve in every single category and sub-category of the Ibrahim Index of African Governance. Since leaving office in 2017, she has become a highly acclaimed motivator and advocate for peace and justice, and she continues to be a force for meaningful change and progress in Africa. During this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, and in keeping with this year’s theme, we seek to have our lives enriched by actively listening to her stories and wisdom. All Nigerians have a lot to learn from her as an African leader, a successful politician, and as a stateswoman.

WISCAR is a non-profit 12-month structured mentoring programme focused on empowering and developing professional women in diverse careers in the formal & informal economy to contribute to nation-building in Nigeria. Now in its 11th year, WISCAR is continuing its tradition of annual outreach to working women aimed at mentoring them for professional growth, leadership success, and healthy family life. For WISCAR, leadership is achieving a deep resonance between self-leadership, interpersonal leadership and organizational leadership.

Speaking about the Conference, Founder of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, an experienced corporate executive and business mentor stated, “This year, we have carefully selected a theme that builds on our core focus on mentorship. The mentor is a storyteller, one who draws on her own life experience as tools and signposts to provide guidance on what to do, what to avoid doing, and ways to do it successfully. ‘We have invited President Johnson to share her wealth of experience in governance, mentorship, empowerment and nation building.

In many parts of West Africa, the “Griot” is an oral historian, a repository of oral traditions and communal achievements. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s role as Keynote Speaker is to be the “Griot” of our political advancement.

We expect the Conference to spur change in women and for women. To improve the level of participation and contribution of 50% of our population to the extent required for our nation to become a first world country. We expect the stories our mentees hear to enrich them enough for them to become change makers for their families, their communities and the nation at large. The positive changes we sow will surely be reaped in a brighter, more peaceful and more progressive future for Nigeria and Africa at large.”

WISCAR’s Executive Secretary, Fabia Ogunmekan, added “Recommendations from the conference will be published in a communiqué to drive the required legal, cultural, and policy changes for growth and national development”

The WISCAR Leadership & Mentoring Conference will hold at the Muson Center, Onikan on Saturday, November 24th, 2018 at 9am and will feature a range of additional speakers and panelists to include Ambassador Nozipho January Bardill – International Diplomat, Corporate Relations specialist and Chair, Nelson Mandela University Council; Ms. HadizaBala-Usman – Public Administrator & Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority; Mrs. Polly Alakija – Artist, Author and Chair, Lagos State Council of Arts & Culture; Mrs KofoAkinkugbe – Chief Executive Officer of award-winning Secure ID Group; Mrs Aisha Ahmad, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Mr. Tunji Lardner, Writer, TED Fellow & Governance Consultant; Mrs Amina Oyagbola, WISCAR Founder, Corporate Executive & Business Mentor; and many others will also be present to give the audience front-row insights into the challenges and solutions of leadership and developing women to build a better nation. Innovative Nigerian playwright & creative director of the award winning play, HEARWORD!, Ifeoma Fafunwa will also present thought-provoking interludes in the course of the programme. The event will be compered by a notable organisational effectiveness consultant and social justice activist, Habiba Balogun.

WISCAR was established with the sole purpose of building capacity through leadership training, mentorship and advocacy for the empowerment of women for nation-building. The NGO believes that educating, mentoring and empowering women in Nigeria is the catalyst required to match the rapid socio-economic growth witnessed by other nations across the world.