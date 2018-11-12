Ex-Permanent Secretary, Ajuya advocates maintenance culture in public hospitals

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Retired Permanent Secretary in Delta State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Caroline Ajuya has enjoined those in charge of the health sector in the state to sustain a culture of maintenance of equipment and infrastructure to keep the system running.

She said this at the first valedictory lecture series of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, MDCAN held in her honour in Warri, to mark her retirement from the state civil service, entitled “A Journey from Medicine to Management.”

She further called for funding of the health sector in the country by earmarking 15 percent of the annual budget in the country in accordance with the Abuja Declaration by African Heads of State in 2001.

She also called for continuous human capital development through in-house residency training and other short-term, and long-term programmes

”We must institute and sustain a culture of maintenance of equipment and infrastructure. There should be procurement and installation of functional equipment and laboratories to aid diagnoses and treatment. There should be infrastructure.’’

