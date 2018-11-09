Ex-Niger Delta agitators protest over alleged plan to revoke surveillance jobs contract

Ex-Niger Delta agitators under phase 1-3 of Amnesty programme, on Thursday in Asaba, protested against alleged planned revocation of their pipeline surveillance jobs.

The youths, who displayed placards with various inscriptions at the Government House, Asaba, called on Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, to intervene in the alleged plan to relief them of their jobs.

According to them some politicians in the state have hatched out plans to hijack the amnesty programme surveillance jobs.

Leader of the group, Mr Lord Tennyson, told journalists that the aggrieved youths decided to march to Asaba to register their grievances over the alleged plan.

“We have uncovered plans by some political jobbers and cabal in Abuja to hijack our pipeline surveillance contract. But we will not allow that to happen in our communities.

“That is why we decided today to take our protest to our governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to intervene.

“We consider the planned action of these cabals an infringement and deliberate attempt to render thousands of Delta youths, who have been the beneficiaries of the contract, jobless,” Tennyson said.

According to him, the pipeline surveillance and protection contract for the Trans-Farcados Trunk Terminal had been the job of the ex-agitators under the amnesty programme of the federal government.

The youth leader stated that the job had provided means of livelihood to many youths in the affected communities and helped to keep peace in the region.

“This has become a major concern to us because we cannot imagine how these people will want to render us jobless. We will never accept that” he said.

Addressing the youths, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor appealed to them to maintain peace and allow the state government to investigate the allegation.

Mrakpor recalled that the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) between the operators of the OML 30, Heritage Energy Oil Services Limited host communities was recently signed and documented.

According to him, the agreement provides that surveillance of facilities will be the job of Deltans.

Mrakpor however, assured the protesting youths that he would take the matter to Gov. Okowa, when he returned from travel.

“I want to appeal to you to remain calm; the state government will treat this matter urgently. I will take your complaint to the governor as soon as he returns to the state,” he said.