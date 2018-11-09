Ex-agitators, youths protest alleged hijack of surveillance jobs in Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA — EX-agitators and youths from oil-producing communities in Delta State, yesterday, thronged the Government House, Asaba, to protest alleged hijack of their surveillance jobs.



Drawn from Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw and Itsekiri ethnic nationalities, the protesters who barricaded the Government House gate, arrived in over 20 buses and other vehicles chanting songs of disenchantment.

The protesters, under the aegis of OML 30 communities youths and ex-agitators from the first to the third phase of the Federal Government’s Amnesty Programme, accused a business tycoon of scheming to hijack the surveillance contract of OML 30 facilities and render thousands of them jobless.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Lord Tennyson, lamented that thousands of Delta youths were aggrieved.

He further appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to investigate the process leading to the alleged hijack.

Addressing the protesters, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor assured that the matter would be looked into, saying the agreement with the operator of the facilities was that the communities would handle the surveillance and security of the facilities.

He said: “We have learned from very reliable sources that some people the have unilaterally awarded the surveillance contract to a company.

“We feel that this is the point the Chief Security Officer of our dear state, should take steps to nip this madness in the bud to avert the any impending danger.’’

