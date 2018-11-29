Ex-agitators accuse amnesty office of marginilisation

Some ex-agitators, on the platform of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Leadership Forum, NDELF, have warned of possible crisis due to what they described as non-performance by the administrative leadership of the Presidential Amnesty Office.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari by Generals Awe Awlike, Charles Kurobo, Walter Selete, Agbalakoko, Excel Monday, Abiola Agent, Godstime Ogidigba, Lagosman Jackson, Amaechi Adigbo and Patrick Tebegba, in Abuja yesterday, the Niger Delta ex-agitators’ leaders raised the alarm over “dubious practices in the Presidential Amnesty Programme leading to protests by former militants in Abuja.”

They lamented that the leadership of the ex-agitators have been neglected by the amnesty office, noting the “refusal to convene an enlarged all-inclusive meeting of ex-agitators’ leaders to address issues affecting various states in the region, lopsided appointment in amnesty programme and refusal to implement the agreement reached to work with them as members of the programme’s committee.”

The leaders said they would embark on a mass protest to ensure that their demands were met within seven days, noting that they were aware of President Buhari’s efforts to ensure peace, security and development in the Niger Delta Region, but that the ministry and parastatals to deliver the President’s vision were lacking in capacity.