EWOMGT: Olakunle bags Elizade University scholarship

Olalere Olakunle of the Rosani Golf Club’s outstanding performance in the Amateur men category of the recently concluded 15th edition of Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Memorial Golf Tournament (EWOMGT) at the Smokin Hill Golf Resort Ilara Mokin, Ondo state has won him full scholarship to Elizade University Ilara Mokin, Ondo state.

Olakunle, 17, playing handicap 16 missed out of the elusive prize of N5 million sponsorship prize for the hole-in-one by a whisker, but posted a gross of 75 and a net of 59 to clinch the title and a university scholarship.

He was the toast of golfers at the gala night that climaxed this year’s event as everyone was posing for photographs with him.

The little known Olakunle, coming from a poor background planned to go to a Polytechnic, even as the parents have no money to train him. Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, the founder of Elizade University and chairman of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, sponsors of the tournament announced the University scholarship award to the young golfer.

Announcing the award, Chief Ade.ojo said, “this little boy performed exceedingly well in the tournament that he narrowly missed the sponsorship prize for hole 13. I don’t know what brought you here and I have never met you before.

He wanted to go to a polytechnic but, even then, the parents have no money to train him. I don’t know his background, but people like this must be encouraged. These are the type of people who can make the country great and I pray he’ll succeed in life and as an upcoming golfer, he shall be celebrated.

I thank God for your life, your parents and I thank God today. I award you a full scholarship to study at Elizade University. This message should be conveyed to the registrar so that he can become one of our distinguished students”.