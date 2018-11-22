Every Nigerian knows that APC-led government of Buhari is the most corrupt – PDP

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has backed President Goodluck Jonathan’s assertion in his book “My Transition Hours” that more corruption is being perpetrated under the watchful eyes of President Muhammadu Buhari than was recorded while he (Jonathan) was in the saddle.



The party in a reaction by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday said the former President stated the obvious even as it charged the National Assembly to open the books of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to “unravel the shaddy practices going on in the Buhari-led administration.”

He said: “Every Nigerian knows that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of Buhari is the most corrupt in the history of our nation. It is an open secret that despite their claims, a lot of stealing is going on in this government.

“So, we are calling on the National Assembly to do a forensic audit of the books of the MDAs to unearth the corruption they have been perpetrating in the past three and a half years.

“This government is not only clueless but also has an insatiate appetite for corruption. We thank our amiable leader, statesman and global icon, Dr. Goodluck Ebele JJonathan for stating the obvious.”