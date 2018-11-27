ETONIRU: Reaping fruits of being an early bird

By CHARLES KUMOLU

The late American civil rights activist and Pan-Africanist, Dr. W.E Du Bois had in one of his writings, asserted that “Children learn more from what you are than what you teach.” This saying resonates fully in the life of the Managing Director, Joe Etoniru and Associates, Mr. Chidi Etoniru, who didn’t just become what he was taught in his affluent background, but became an authority in real estate like his dad. He narrates how being willing to learn and not being scared of making mistakes, resulted in his ability to create a massive presence for the firm in Nigeria.

Love and interest:

I was born into a close-knit Christian home. My mother, who is a music teacher made sure my siblings and I learnt to play an instrument. At age seven, I started playing the keyboard while my sisters learned to play the violin and clarinet. I also grew up knowing a lot about real estate because my father, an Estate Surveyor and Valuer involved me in work- related activities. I remember accompanying him to construction sites where he had several ongoing projects. Overtime, I developed love and interest in real estate. In 1993, my father bought a piece of land and car for the same value. Years down the line, I watched the value of the car depreciate as other cars came into the market while the value of the land kept appreciating.

Closer to my dream

This experience made me realise that land is one of the most valuable assets anyone can have and this knowledge further influenced my interest in real estate. My foray into the real estate sector started with a role as a Facility Manager in an oil servicing company. After working for a year, I realised that I was not any closer to my dream of becoming a real estate developer. To kick-start this dream, I knew that I needed to gain a holistic understanding of the real estate industry especially the business of real estate. This propelled me into what I consider as one of the most defining moments in my life which was starting a branch of the firm in Lagos State. Today, we are big in Lagos.

Establishing relationships

I quit my 9-5 job in 2010 to set up a branch of the firm, Joe Etoniru and Associates in Lagos State. The firm was established by my father, Mr. Joseph Etoniru in Port-Harcourt. Since 1990, the company’s clientele has grown and comprises federal, state,local governments, banks, oil companies, insurance houses, other corporate bodies and high net worth individuals.

We have metamorphosed into a reputable real estate company and we intend to position ourselves as a firm that would creatively revolutionalise the industry.

I remember discussing my decision to quit and set up a branch with him and he made it clear that his role would be solely advisory. This meant that I was going to raise the capital, establish relationships and fund the branch on my own. I eventually set up a branch of the firm at 284 Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba with only half of the rent paid. Months down the line, we hadn’t sold or leased any property and so there were no funds to run the day to day operations of the firm. I could barely afford office equipment. It was a tough time for me and I remember wondering if I had made the right choice to quit my 9-5 job.

Shaping my choices

However, after a year I finally made my first sale and from this came the first company car and office equipment. One of my inspirations in the real estate space is Mr. Olalekan Mutiu, a real estate developer. In my experience in real estate agency, clients will usually insist on physical viewing of a property before making a purchase. However, I remember a particular incident when a client purchased a property after seeing only the pictures. This client had seen some of Mr. Olalekan’s properties in the past and was so confident in the quality and detailing of the property that he made a purchase without inspection. As a young man with a passion to build smart high-end houses, this experience was significant. I reached out to Mr. Olalekan who readily supported me and provided me guidance to start the development arm of the firm in Lagos. My father also played a key role in shaping my choices in business. I learnt a lot from him about making prudent business decisions. He’s a highly ethical businessman and seeing how this has worked out for him has helped me imbibe similar values in running my business.

Carving a niche

Leveraging the power of advertising was instrumental in carving out a niche for the firm and putting us out there. Properties are fixed assets and so this meant that we needed to go the extra mile to reach potential clients with adequate information to pique their interest in our properties. Above all, my faith in God has been the key factor in setting me apart from other players in the space. Over the years, I have learnt to anchor my business on biblical principles.

Learn, make mistakes, explore

There are lessons I have learned in the industry that I would want to share. First, starting early in business is key. After my one year mandatory national youth service, I worked in a company for a year and then I left to start a branch of the firm. It was a risk but this gave me time and opportunity to learn, make mistakes and explore the industry without the responsibilities of taking care of a family. As an Estate Surveyor, integrity should be the basis of your actions. Buying or renting properties is capital intensive and people need to know that their money is in safe hands. Over the years, the relationships I have built with clients have been based on trust and this has led to numerous referrals and opportunities.

Interesting configuration

Studying the market over the years, it was clear that the demand for smart houses outweighed the supply. This informed our decision to focus on building smart homes. We cover mostly residential real estate, because this area has the strongest participation by prospectors and investors. A sleuth of residential estates, apartment buildings and single family dwellings are built daily by real estate investors all over the country. They come in all shapes and sizes, with interesting configuration, amenities and styling. Yet opportunities still abound even here because of the gap between current availability and demand. Our firm focuses on meeting these gaps coupled with the regularity of demand of properties in these highbrow areas.

More confidence

Personal relationships are an integral part of the real estate business. Real estate is most times about who knows what you are doing. Most times, we deal with individuals we've never met and because of the huge sum of money usually involved in transactions, they need a sort of assurance that their money is in safe hands. Building personal relationships will always be a key part to a successful real estate business. Personal relationships in real estate business increase the likelihood that the client will want to do business with you again. It also attracts referrals as clients are more confident to recommend you to others. We listen first and understand the needs of our clients and collaborate to meet their needs.We invest in empowering our employees, recognize their growth and reward their contribution.We challenge our team to dream big, believe in the possibilities of the future and make positive contribution to the company and society.We face challenges with optimismand tenacity.