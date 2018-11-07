ESUT confab suggests alternatives to open grazing

An international conference on open grazing and sustainable development in Africa has decried the failure to produce a working system that will solve the problems associated with open grazing.

In a communiqué at the end of the two-day event organised by the Department of Public Administration, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, participants subscribed to options that promote human dignity rather than violence and insecurity.

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic number one

In the communiqué by professors Walter Ezeodili, Jude Udenta and Emma Chukwuemeka, the conference advocated the abolishment of open grazing in four years time for a legal framework, and the adoption of the Indian, European paddock of American ranching models.

Count me out from suit seeking to nullify APC primaries in Enugu – VON DG

It urged government to uphold the constitutional rights of citizens of security of lives and properties.