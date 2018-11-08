Estate agents vow to tackle quacks, unfriendly govt policies

Lagos Chapter gets new exco

By Prince Okafor

LAGOS—THE Estate Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, ERCAAN, in Lagos State, yesterday, restated its commitment to tackle direct and indirect property marketing, quackery, unfriendly government policies, besetting the progress of the sector.

This came as the ERCAAN Lagos Chapter elected and swore-in new executive members to run its affairs for the next two years.

The new executive members, who were sworn in on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, emerged at the State General Election in Lagos.

The new officials include; Adesina Kassim, State Chairman, Godwin Demech, Vice Chairman, Julius Aderemi, General Secretary, Clement Adegbuaro, Treasurer, Fawole Ismaila, Financial Secretary.

Others are; Gbenga Adenowo, Public Relations Officer, Adekola Ariyo, Auditor, Adeshina Idowu, Assistant General Secretary, Samuel Adeosun, Assistant Financial Secretary, Mrs. Ololade Anaye, Social Organising Secretary, and Oyefodunrin Abiodun, Chief Whip.

In his address, the President-elect, Kassim Adeshina, said: “My team would be quite strategic in identifying in clear terms the immediate and future challenges threatening estate agent practitioners.

“On the immediate, we will tackle besetting problems such as agency networking, direct and indirect property marketing, quackery, unfriendly government policies and the impact of technology on our practice.

“Ours is an inclusive administration giving opportunities to resourceful members to serve on committees based on experience, competence, and critical values.”

The outgoing State Chairman, Mr. Godwin Alenkhe, said: “One of my greatest challenges running this position is the fact that there is no compliance with the regulatory body.

“Quacks are all over the streets and the state government is not doing anything about it. We have a law that is to enforce raiding and to put in place structure that will make this profession to be befitting.

“It is quite unfortunate that the state government has not been able to implement the law of real estate governance and that has been our greatest challenge and it has given room to people that have no business in the profession and they are taking over the profession from us the real and genuine estate agent in Lagos state.

“The government must live up to their responsibility like we are going to make a bold statement in our Annual General Meeting, AGM, today to draw the attention of the government on the need for them to reform and transform the regulatory body.

“The body is a fraction under the Ministry of Housing to an agency of government that has the power backed by legislation for them to enforce the law that is the only way out of the proliferation of this sector.”

In his welcome address, the National Caretaker Chairman of ERCAAN, Femi Ayuba said: “Election had been upheld in Oyo and Kwara State respectively, to put a permanent structure in place, while the process in other States chapter are on-going.”