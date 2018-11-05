Eroton keeps mute over oil theft as illegal refining booms in Buguma, Bille, others

By Udeme AKPAN & Egufe YAFUGBORH

THE operations of Eroton Exploration & Production Company Limited, currently producing 30,000 barrels per day, bpd from Oil Mining Lease, OML 18 have been threatened as Buguma, Bille and other neighbouring communities have emerged as major strongholds for illegal refineries in Rivers state.



Investigations by Sweetcrude over the weekend showed that soot, a product of prolonged illegal refining currently cover the sky as a result of increasing illegal refining in the area.

An indigene of Buguma, Mr. Allen Harry said: “People shout about soot in Port Harcourt, but Buguma, Bille and environs rank among the biggest hubs in Rivers state. That means the soot we inhale constitutes serious threat to life than what is obtainable in Port Harcourt, the state capital.