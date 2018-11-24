EPL: Newcastle, Burnley go for broke

Two goals from Salomon Rondon was all it took, and Newcastle recorded consecutive premier league wins for the first time since April with a victory over an in-form Bournemouth at St James’ park.

UEFA Europa League results

They will be hoping to build on this as they take on a Burnley Side suffering from three consecutive losses to League Leaders Man City, Chelsea, West Ham and a recent draw at Leicester.

This may not seem like a regular high scoring fixture as the last time both teams met ended in a 1-1 draw at St James’ park in January and a narrow 1-0 win at the Turf moor for The Clarets.

But with three points up for grabs and both sides being separated only by goal difference on the premier league table, this promises to be a feisty encounter and perfect for a Monday Night of Football.

Subscribers of Supersport would have the opportunity to watch the action live in HD on Monday.