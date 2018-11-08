Enugu airport remains death trap, S-East Govs insist

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU-GOVERNORS of South East region have disagree with statement by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was safe for use.



The Governors rather insisted “that the airport is not safe as there are no runway lights, the tarmac is bumpy with potholes, while one of the buildings destroyed by storm for over two years has become an eyesore. The cargo section of Akanu Ibiam International Airport is not functional.”

The Governors had recently raised the alarm that the Enugu international Airport was no longer safe for landing, but FAAN in opposition to the Governors claim said the airport was safe.

However, addressing newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, the Director General of South East Governors Forum, Prof Simon Ortuanya said “It is, indeed, a shame that a whole region as economically robust South East doest not have an airport that can land all categories of aircraft. The Federal government should please come to our aid by making the airport more functional.”

The Governors further observed that the Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has taken the challenge of helping to fix the airport “but we know also that the burden is too heavy for a state government.”

On the much politicised second Niger bridge, the governors noted that the project has indeed become a political chess board in the hands of politicians seeking Igbo votes, but appealed to the federal government to assist the region by ensuring that it is completed.

“We have become aware that it was only in July 2018, that the contract for the second Niger bridge project was signed. Inspite of the fact that the first foundation laying ceremony was undertaken in 2013. We pray that this will not be another lip service to realisation of the second Niger bridge,” the Governors stated.