ENT: Govts tasked on support for early detection, prevention of hearing loss

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Ear, and Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists, weekend, urged the government to pay greater interest in the training and development of skilled manpower to drive its interventions in the areas of prevention and early detection of hearing loss across the country.

FG spends N7billion for unity schools’ security in 2 years, says Adamu

The experts under the aegis of the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON) made the appeal in a communique issued at the end of its Annual General Conference held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

While commending the Federal Government for constituting technical committee to produce the Nigerian National Strategic Policy on Ear and Hearing Care, however, ORLSON urged authorities to enforce legislations against avoidable risks of Otorhinolaryngology(ORL) diseases.

It appealed to the populace to embrace the culture of early presentations to Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists for their ear, nose and throat challenges to ensure good management outcome.

ORLSON assured of its commitment at ensuring production of highly specialised manpower for Otorhinolaryngology practice in the country.

It identified the conference as part of the efforts of ORLSON at championing the cause of uplifting and advancing Otorhinolaryngology Practice (ORL) in Nigeria to compete favorably with global best practices.

Specifically, the communique urged government to support training and research, establishment of more National Ear Care Centers (NECCs), at least one in each geopolitical zone.

“Government should encourage and establish suitable training programmes for the development of human resources in the field of ear and hearing care.

“It is desirable that government funds researches towards determination of national prevalence of common ORL diseases in Nigeria.

“Government should support and fund cochlear implants surgery Programmes and also encourage programmes that will improve availability and accessibility of diagnostic and adjunct therapeutic tools,” it noted.

The communique also announced the new leadership of ORLSON as Prof. Abubakar Salisu, as President and Dr. Aliyu Kodiya as Secretary.