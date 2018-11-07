Emotan Gardens Estate will assist to bridge housing deficit — MIXTA Nigeria

By Princewill Ekwujuru

MIXTA Nigeria, the joint venture partner in the ongoing Emotan Gardens estate project, in Benin City, Edo state said its objective is to help bridge housing deficit in Nigeria, starting with Edo State.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Head, Business Development & Sales, Mixta Nigeria, Lawrence Korede, said: “The investment Mixta Nigeria is bringing to Edo State through the 1400-unit Emotan Gardens is substantial and will help address this man’s basic need – housing.”

Police officer found dead inside borrow pit in Delta

He explained that his company, with its partner, “Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) have hit the ground running with an initial release of somewhere around 400 housing units.”

“We are doing 2 and 3-bedroom housing units first, which really are the lower priced products, our first release is somewhere around 400 units.”

On the infrastructure that subscribers for the estate will enjoy, he assured that “the plan is to bring value. For us, value is what is on the table. I will go back to our pedigree. We have done this in Nigeria and we are in other countries in Africa, in Senegal, Ivory Coast, among others.

Lagos based data centre earns Microsoft Gold status

“We have experience in this field. Depending on where we build an estate, we inculcate some amenities and something to change that environment and give value.”