Embrace partnerships in your quest for business success

Sekibo charges entrepreneurs

MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Bank Limited, Mr. Ifie Sekibo, has advised entrepreneurs and youths to embrace partnerships in their quest to succeed in business.

He stated this while speaking to a group of youths and entrepreneurs in Lagos saying partnership is very key to a successful enterprise because others might have information you don’t have access to.

According to him, “Learning from people and forming partnerships is one the keys to achieving success in any business enterprise. Trying to do things alone or hiding your vision from others might not give adequate results in any given enterprise”.

“As a person, I have never done things on my own. Though I have my ideas at every point in time in life but I have always done partnerships because most times, other people are privy to information you do not have. Partnerships have also helped in my propelling my visions and aspirations in life. So, I am urging entrepreneurs not to keep their visions to themselves” he stated.

Sekibo further said, “After working in oil company for years, I was bored and I feel like doing something else. So I saw an insurance company and I decided to buy it. As at the time I was buying the insurance company, it was located somewhere in Ikeja in one office, no window, no toilet and the company was owing about N150 million. I said to myself if we buy this business, we will be able to employ people and give them a life. I went ahead to borrow money, N7 million from my brother’s friend and went to the bank to borrow another N7 million and bought the insurance company. And holding on to God and with the help of other people I shared my aspiration and visions with, within a year and half, we were able to grow the company to a tune of N12 billion”.