Embrace IVF, Ajayi tells women with infertility problems

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—MANAGING Director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, has advised those battling with infertility to embrace In-Vitro Fertilization, IVF.

Abayomi, a guest speaker during a one-day sensitisation seminar held by the Fertility Awareness Advocacy Initiative, FAAI, in Asaba, Delta State, noted that over 2,000 babies have so far been born through IVF across the country.

Warning against the patronage of quack fertility institutions to avoid compounding the challenge of infertility, he disclosed that FAAI comprised persons who have had successful fertility experiences with a view to sensitising members of the public on how to overcome infertility.

He explained that the seminar with the theme: Why IVF Circles Fail, was organised to enlighten people against acts that could cause failure, blaming the basic problem in fertility services on the patronage of quack institutions.