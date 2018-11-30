Elozino: APC woman leader lauds police over swift action

Tasks parents, religious leaders on inculcating good virtues

Delta South All Progressives Congress, APC Woman Leader, Alero Naomi Tenumah has praised Officers and Men of Delta State Police Command for swiftly apprehending the 4-man G-Boys’ gang that gruesomely murdered Elozino Joshualia Ogege, a First Class 300 level undergraduate of Mass Communication at Delta State University.

Tenumah who is a member of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority Yola, bemoaned the rate at which young people of school age get involved in ritual killings in a bid to acquire choice properties and satisfy their inordinate appetite without recourse to hard-work.

The APC Chieftain while lamenting the negative role parents play in the upbringing of the young ritualists, blamed the upsurge of activities of the so-called G-Boys on a wrong value system, bad parental training, respect society has for materialism as against encouraging the virtues of hard work, credibility, merit as well as integrity.

While enjoining undergraduates and other youths to focus on their educational pursuit, capacity building and skill acquisition, instead of chasing materialism, Tenumah tasked the Delta State Government, religious and community leaders as well as other stakeholders to do everything possible to put an end to the current spate of ritual killings targeted mostly at females.