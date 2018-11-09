Electricity: Firm offers free smart meters to companies

An organisation that is highly interested and concerned about the growth of the energy sector in Nigeria, PATKIM, has embarked on the provision of free smart meters, to the distribution companies; a gesture that brings about youth empowerment and creation of an infrastructure in the country.

Given Nigeria’s unique terrain where many of the rural settlements are often times, financially incapable of purchasing and installing these smart meters, PAKTIM has resolved as one of the tenets of its Corporate Social Responsibility – to provide up to ten percent of electricity meters procured by the DISCOS on a pro bono basis, a kind gesture that clearly demonstrates the company’s interest in impacting people as well as communities.

Speaking with newsmen recently in Lagos, the Managing Director, PATKIM Consulting Nigeria Limited, Prince Larry Adesida observes that,“prior to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) launching Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme, PAKTIM had taken on board the challenges that the various Discos had in purchasing electricity meters on a “cash-and-carry” business model”.

This revolutionary company, he says has “worked with the distribution companies, offering them vendor financing which means greater, more positive cash flow for the Discos in providing the services that Nigerians dearly require.”

According to him, PAKTIM is one of the first batch of companies granted the “No Objection” classification by the NERC, a concession which offers it full legal authorisation to participate in the procurement process to supply and maintain smart meters. For over a decade in Nigeria, the company has consistently played immense role in ensuring the sector is at par with modern international standard.

On international business and the Nigerian energy sector, Adesida revealed that it was obvious that Nigeria’s relationships with international organisations have left much to be desired but that, there is room for improvement.

Some of the factors that hinder international assistance he stated, include outdated transmission framework and policies; minimal to non-existent citizens’ recourse in the event of energy usage miscalculations; and a lack of understanding on the need for speedy deliverables and provision of services. “PAKTIM’s enduring mission is to work hand in hand with the Discos in providing electricity meters that will bring to all customers, improved infrastructural framework; instill transparency in energy purchase and usage; and a cohesive working relationship between the decision makers and PAKTIM.

On the dearth of competent staff in the distribution of Nigeria’s energy resources. Adesida noted, “PAKTIM is particularly interested in a youth labour market, and is passionate about training, empowering and employing youth to provide its products and services to the distribution companies.

“The truth is that today’s smart meter technology will be deemed obsolete within a decade. We need to foster the idea of thinking for the future such that our young men and women create tomorrow’s innovations today”.

He continued saying that “the final obstacle PAKTIM is working on overcoming is the current inability to prosecute energy theft in the country, i.e. people bypassing electricity meters. The number of prosecutions has remained disappointingly low, much to the frustration of the Discos.”

Adesida therefore, concluded with an appeal to the Federal Government, to foster and implement a process such that once it is proven that a person has bypassed/tampered with the smart meter and is using energy illegally, prosecution will be fast-tracked and when found guilty, such a person will be dealt with decisively.

PAKTIM was formed to provide Electrical and Instrumentation engineering services to a wide range of energy sector clients. The company is positioned to assist both private and public sector clients to plan, develop, design, construct, operate and maintain critical assets.