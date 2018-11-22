Election group holds public debate for Buhari, Atiku; Osinbajo, Obi, others

As the 2019 election draws near the Nigerian Election Debate Group has said that All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi will engage in a public debate on the 14 of December.

The chairman of the Broadcasting Organisation Mr. John Momoh who is also the chairman, of the group speaking in Abuja on Thursday said December 14, 2018 has been set for a debate for presidential candidates of all the different political parties in Nigeria

He also said that the debates take place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and will be broadcast live by all BON members.