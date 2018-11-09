El-Rufai  to Obi: You’re bigot; No, you’d insulted Jesus Christ, Omokri replies

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has disagreed with the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai for calling the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, a bigot.

Pastor Omokri who, in a series of tweets, queried el-Rufai’s basis for calling the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, a bigot however said that the Kaduna governor is rather the one who is a bigot.

Pastor Omokri is responding to a tweet by the Kaduna Governor who accused Peter Obi of being a bigot.

Governor el-Rufai, in a tweet on Friday, accused Peter Obi of being a tribal bigot.

He said Peter Obi was once quoted to have said that the SSS was right in detaining him(el-Rufai) in a hotel for 48 hours on the grounds that he(el-Rufai) had no business being in Anambra state.

He said, “Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that ”El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State”! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages.”

But Omokri disagreed with governor el-Rufai, saying his tribal bigot comment on Peter Obi is false.

According to Omokri, “Nasir, how can you call @PeterGregoryObi a tribal bigot for something that didn’t happen. You who on July, 15, 2012 said “Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day”. You who paid killer herdsmen instead of prosecuting them.”

“Just negodu the fellow that is today accusing @PeterGregoryObi of being a tribal bigot. @elrufai, the same fellow that accused Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of being behind Boko Haram. The same man who blasphemed our Lord and Saviour.”

“Imagine this odious fellow accusing @PeterGregoryObi of bigotry. The same @elrufai that insulted Our Lord and Saviour! It is Nigerians and their short memory that I blame! If not for the restraint and maturity of the body of Christ, this antiChrist would have set Nigeria on fire.”

“.@elrufai, just as your name consists of the same letters that spell failure, so will this your latest lie against @PeterGregoryObi end up in failure. You that are presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket in a religiously sensitive state like Kaduna have the guts to call Obi a bigot.”

