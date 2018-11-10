El-Rufai sent me mail calling southern women derogatory names – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has claimed that the Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai had, in 2011, sent him an email wherein he used derogatory name to describe women of southern Nigeria.

In a couple of tweets on Saturday, Pastor Omokri challenged the governor to deny ever sending him such mail. He said he would make the email public if the governor tries to deny it.

This is coming just hours after Omokri took on the governor for calling the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Obi, a “tribal bigot.”

Governor el-Rufai had tweeted saying, “Peter Obi is a tribal bigot. He was widely quoted on national television that the SSS was right to detain me for 48 hours in an hotel in 2014 on the grounds that ”El-Rufai has no business being in Anambra State as it is not Katsina State”! I sued the SSS and awarded N4m damages.”

But Pastor Omokri disagreed with him saying, “Just negodu the fellow that is today accusing @PeterGregoryObi of being a tribal bigot. @elrufai, the same fellow that accused Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of being behind Boko Haram. The same man who blasphemed our Lord and Saviour.”

Also, a twitter user with handle, @chxta soon tweeted in reaction to Governor el-Rufai’s comment on Obi saying, “Dear @elrufai, you tweet from yesterday was tasteless. If we want to call people tribal bigots for deporting their fellow citizens, there’re enough bigots to go around. Please exercise caution before trying to burn down a country by inflaming passions because of elections.”

But Governor el-Rufai responded saying, “The problem, dear @chxta, is that none of your examples include a person that wishes to be President or Vice President of Nigeria. Those of us that are recipients of Peter Obi’s actions await him in Katsina, other places and the ballot box – simple! It is the tasteless truth!!”

“I never respond to cluelessness, compounded by bad English. There isn’t a single thinking brain left in PDP….sad, only Wendell Simlins and their sort……sigh! We will meet first on February 16, 2019 – my birthday by the way….. then March 2 in sha Allah – Goodbye…..- Nasir https://twitter.com/officialpdpnig/status/1061257395500916737 …”

Meanwhile, Pastor Omokri, in his tweets on Saturday, claimed he had been protecting the Kaduna state governor all along but has decided to expose him now.

According to him, “In 2011 @Elrufai forwarded me an email calling Southern women ‘whores’ and he wrote ‘so true!’ In case he tries to deny, I STILL HAVE THE EMAIL. I protected Elrufai all these years, but chose to expose him to Nigerians after he called @PeterGregoryObi a tribal bigot #RenosDarts”

Once again I dare @elrufai to deny he forwarded me an email calling Southern women ‘whores’ and responded by saying ‘so true!’. If he denies, I‘ll immediately make the email available to newsmen. Elrufai is very notorious for challenging falsehoods. Let him deny this #RenosDarts”

Joining the fray is the senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce who, while reacting to the allegation of using a derogatory name women of southern Nigeria, condemned the statement, saying the PDP and its chieftains can never use such a word on any woman irrespective of which region she belongs.

According to him, “If you are a Southern woman and you are still supporting the APC and this fellow, I have one question for you, are you a (I can’t even say the word!). The @OfficialPDPNig and it’s chieftains will never say that about women whether from the North or South.”

“What are these accusations from the APC? Is their campaign based on accusations? Let them talk about their achievements. @Atiku is not in power, yet he talks of achievements. Atiku isn’t in office, yet he pays above the proposed ₦30k new minimum wage.Imagine if he were President.”

