El-Rufai picks Hadiza Balarabe as running mate

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has picked a woman, Hajiya Hadiza Balarabe as running mate for the 2019 elections.

El-Rufai announced his choice on his Twitter handle today.

His present deputy, Architect Barnabas Bala Bantex has opted to contest the Kaduna South senatorial seat.

Hadiza Balarabe, a medical doctor from Sanga council in Kaduna south, was the former executive secretary of Kaduna Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“She will be the first elected female Deputy Governor in Kaduna State”, El-Rufai tweeted.

According to Daily Trust, Hadiza is a Numana by tribe and hails from Gwantu was attending a conference in Kenya when she was summoned home by El-Rufai.

She will be the second female deputy governor of the state after Mrs Pamela Sadauki.

She’s a trained medical consultant on public health and primary health care.

She obtained her MBBS from the University of Maiduguri in 1988. She had worked as a public health consultant, public health physician, Federal Capital Territory Primary Health Care Board, and director public health, Federal Capital Territory Administration.