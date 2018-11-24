El-Kanemi Warriors poach 7 players from Yobe Stars

The management of EL-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri on Saturday said it had recruited 10 players to bolster its squad ahead of the 2018/2019 season. Seven of the players are from Yobe Stars.

Prince Obaseki, the Media Officer of the Club, told newsmen that the club was stepping up preparation toward the new season.

The club based in Maiduguri, Borno State ended up 13th last season with 29 points, 14 points adrift from winners Lobi Stars FC.

Apart from the seven players from Yobe Stars, the club secured one player each from Wikki Tourists, Kwara United and FC IfeanyiUba, Obaseki said.

“’The management of El -Kanemi Warriors has signed 10 new players into the team for the new season. The management also retained 26 of the last season players and 10 players left to other teams.

“The team is still intact as you can see, 10 players left the team and we have also got good replacement for them.

“El-kanemi Warriors will like to continue with the team we have last season. Since some players feel they want to go, we do not stop players and with the new players, we are not missing anybody. The team is intact, ” he said.

The new players are: Idris Sabo – Wikki Tourists, Agba Samuel – Yobe Stars, Aliyu Yakubu – Kwara United and Joe Maamo – FC IfeanyiUba.

Others are: Osita Echendus, Itodo Akor , Chinedu Ohanachom, Ali Aliyu, Babatunde Solomon and Eugene Obi all from Yobe Stars.