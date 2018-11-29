Ekwueme, Majekodunmi others for CDM’s concert

Four music tutors are among the numerous stars billed to perform at the Christmas carol/25th anniversary concert of Chorale De La Magnifi-que Nigeria, CDM, on December in Abuja, on the theme Christmas @ 25, at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

According to Ike Eseka, a lawyer who founded the choir in 1993, the group is “celebrating 25 years of God’s favour and musical excellence.”

He added that the presidential candidate of National Interest Party, NIP, Eunice Atuejide, who was once a CDM member; Ben Ogbeiwi, Music Director, Project Fame West Africa, David Aina, music tutor at Lagos State University, LASU, and Jude Nwankwo, music lecturer at University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, will be in attendance.

He revealed that musicologist and Director of Laz Ekwueme Chorale, HRH Lazarus Ekwueme; Muyiwa Majekodunmi, Chuka Eseka, Mr. Walter & Dame Winifred Akpani, will be honoured at the concert for mentoring and supporting CDM since its formative years.