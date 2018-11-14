Ekweremadu heads to Albania for 2nd Session of Int’l Parliament for Peace

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – DEPUTY Senate Prssident, Senator Ike Ekweremadu departs for Albania to attend the Second Session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, IPTP, in Albania.

According to a statement in Abuja, Wednesday by the Special Adviser, Media to the deputy Senate President, Uche Anichukwu, the Senator who was a former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, however occupies Nigeria’s only seat as a founding Member of the Parliament on the invitation of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, GCTP.

Anichukwu in the statement said that as the Chairman of the Committee on Legal and Legislative Matters, Ekweremadu will make a key presentation on the Rules of Procedure to be adopted by the Parliament.

It is recalled that the IPTP was inaugurated in the Maltese capital, Valetta, in July this year during its first Procedural Session that witnessed the emergence of Hon. Taulant Balla of the Parliament of Albania as the pioneer President, while Ekweremadu was elected the Chairman of the Committee on Legal and Legislative Matters.

Speaking on that occasion, President of the GCTP, Hon. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, had explained that members of the IPTP were carefully chosen from around the world based on their will and enthusiasm to serve the cause of tolerance and peace.

“Today, humanity is under threat of religious extremism, racial intolerance and intellectual violence, because the values of tolerance and acceptance of the other spread by the major heavenly religions have deteriorated, leading to a disturbance in world peace and security.

“In the face of all these challenges, a new way of dealing with them had to be found. This is where the idea of creating a new international body that promote a culture of tolerance and acceptance of the other came from.

“The participation of this number of members of national, regional and international parliaments demonstrates our agreement and our collective recognition of our common need for this kind of inter-parliamentary cooperation in leading a new global culture and channeling public energies towards tolerance and peace”, Al-Jarwan explained.