Ekweremadu hails unsealing of Nigerian-owned businesses in Ghana

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has hailed the Government of Ghana for unsealing of over 400 Nigerian-owned shops in the West African country.

Ekweremadu who is the former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament, however urged the 15-member states of the sub-regional body to pursue only policies and laws that make ECOWAS citizens feel at home in every part of West Africa.

In a statement on his Facebook page, @iamekweremadu, at the weekend, the deputy Senate President said, “I have been keeping a tab on the sealing of over 400 Nigerian-owned businesses in Ghana, especially in Kumasi, by that country’s authorities.

“Therefore, my heart was gladdened when the Regional Minister of Ashanti, Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah, called to inform me that the affected shops had been unconditionally unsealed.

“The President of the Nigerian Union of Traders Associations, Ghana, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nnaji, also reached me to confirm the development.

“This is the true African spirit and show of ECOWAS brotherhood.

“I want to convey special appreciation to Ghanaian authorities, especially the Regional Minister of Ashanti, my dear friend, brother, and former Deputy at the ECOWAS Parliament, Hon. Osei-Mensah for this.

“I also appreciate and commend the Federal Government of Nigeria for showing concern in this matter.

“As I have always maintained, we must all work hard both as individuals and governments to uphold the spirit, letters, and sanctity of the various ECOWAS Protocols to be able to realise the ECOWAS Vision 2020, which aims at transforming the sub-region from an ECOWAS of States to ECOWAS of peoples.

“Importantly, we must continue to encourage only laws and policies that promote the free movement of persons, goods, and services, ensuring that every citizen of West Africa feels at home in any part of the sub-region.”