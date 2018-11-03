Ekiti PDP removes Fayose as leader

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, yesterday, removed the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, as the leader of the party in the state.

They immediately appointed the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, as the leader of the party in Ekiti State and South-West.

In a communiqué signed at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting held in Ado Ekiti, the party said it took the decision to install Olujimi the leader owing to the fact that she remains the ranking elected official in the state and the South-West.

The resolution, signed and read by the Protem Secretary of the PDP Stakeholders and former Assembly member, Hon Bunmi Olugbade, also overruled the SWC on the suspension of former State Secretary of the

party, Dr. Tope Aluko , saying he remains a bonafide member of the party.