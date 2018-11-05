Ekiti PDP crisis: Reps caucus insists on Fayose’s leadership

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—MEMBERS of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State, yesterday, faulted the removal of former Governor Ayodele Fayose as leader of the party in the state, saying they were not consulted before such action was taken.

In a statement by Fayose’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lere Olayinka on behalf of some of the National Assembly members, the lawmakers dissociated themselves from the Saturday meeting of some stakeholders, which called for dissolution of the state party Exco.

They also expressed confidence in the leadership of the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led state Executive Council (SEC) of the party.

Some PDP leaders in the state had, on Saturday, removed Mr. Fayose as the leader of the party and replaced him with the Senate Minority leader, Mrs Biodun Olujimi as the leader of the party in Ekiti State and Southwest.

The leaders also passed a vote of confidence on the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led State Working Committee of the Party in Ekiti, calling on the National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus to dissolve the executive and set up a caretaker committee to pilot the party’s affairs.

The House of Representatives members, Kehinde Agboola (Ekiti North I), Thaddeus Aina (Ekiti North II), Ayo Oladimeji (Ekiti Central I), Segun Adekola (Ekiti South I) and Akin Awodumila (Ekiti South II) reiterated their loyalty to the immediate past Governor of the State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, saying; “There is no leadership vacuum in the PDP in Ekiti State, those desperate for political leadership should wait for their time.”

The lawmakers said: “We were not consulted before the meeting was held and most of those who attended the meeting were those who worked against our party in the July 14 governorship election. Some of them were even governorship candidates of other parties, and collectively, they could not get up to 1,000 votes in the election.

“Also, leaders like Chief Bola Olu-Oju who attended the meeting innocently have started dissociating themselves from its outcome and by Saturday, this week, a proper meeting of stakeholders will be held in the state.

“Most importantly, is Senator Olujimi also claiming leadership of the PDP in the South-west since she is the ranking elected official in Ekiti State and the South-West”

“We, therefore, call on our party’s members and teeming supporters to disregard the meeting and its outcome, bearing in mind that it was a gathering of dissidents, most of whom contested the July 14 governorship election under other parties with some of them getting less than 200 votes.”