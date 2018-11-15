Ekiti govt seeks refund of N21bn spent on federal roads

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—GOVERNOR Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, has sought the intervention of the Senate in the refund of N21 billion spent on construction and rehabilitation of federal roads in the state.

Breaking: INEC publishes Uzodimma’s name as Imo APC guber candidate

Fayemi made the appeal while receiving in audience members of the Senate Committee on Works, who were on an inspection visit to federal roads and other projects in the state, as part of their oversight functions.

The Senate Committee led by the Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, was received on behalf of the governor by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola revealed that other members of the Committee on the visit include Senators Biodun Olujimi, Clifford Odia and Mustapha Sani.

The senators were joined by staff members of the National Assembly and officials of Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA.

Fayemi said: “We wish to use the opportunity of your visit to also present the following request to you, trusting you that you will use your good office to help us.

“The Ado-Ifaki-Ilorin Road, part of which was reconstructed the other time, but were badly done, we wish you travel on these roads, especially Ado-Ilorin Road.

“Then apart from that, Ifaki-Omuo Road is begging for total reconstruction. It is a journey that should not take more than an hour but now takes two hours, 30 minutes to get to the town.

“Ado-Ikare Road needs to be dualized, we have done part of it. It is my hope and prayer that the outcome of this tour will have a significant and positive impact on the infrastructural development of this zone.”

Earlier in his speech, Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Gaya, promised that more federal road projects in Ekiti State would be included in the 2019 Budget.

Gaya said: “I learned that there were few projects done by Federal Government in the state even though Senator Biodun Olujimi and Senator Fatimat Raji Rasaki are working hard to ensure that new projects come into the state.

“Presently we are working on Efon Alaaye-Itawure-Iwaraja Road. Hopefully, the contractor handling the project will deliver it by March next year.

“I think Ekiti State needs more roads by the Federal Government and I believe Governor Fayemi is dynamic and very hardworking.

“We have gone round to see the roads, have seen where we want the contractors to move fast and some, we asked for the termination of their contracts because we will not allow people to misuse government money for personal interests.”