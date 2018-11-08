Ekiti Govt halts shop allocation at Oja Oba market, refunds subscribers

Following the inspection of facilities at the Ultra modern Oja Oba Market, Ado-Ekiti by Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, earlier in the week, has directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately.



Fayemi discovered that the market complex is not ready for use.

A statement signed by Olayinka Oyebode Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary said ‘a structural evaluation of the complex showed that some considerable construction work would be required to fix the inherent structural defects which have made the building unsafe for use.

‘As this process would take some time, the Governor has therefore directed that the process of allocation of shops be stopped immediately.

‘The Governor also directed that all subscribers with proofs of payment for shops in the market should be refunded.

‘The Ministries of Works and Commerce are to work out a seamless process for the refund.’