Ekiti Community vows to prohibit Female genital mutilation

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ORIN-EKITI—THE Orin-Ekiti community of Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State has vowed to prohibit Female Genital Mutilation in the community.

At a ceremony attended by the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, the community through the Regent, Mrs. Theresa Dada partnered National Orientation Agency, NOA and the United Nations Children Endowment Fund, UNICEF, signaling the town’s commitment to prohibit the practice.

Speaking at the event, the UNICEF Consultant for Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States, Mrs Aderonke Olutayo said: “The practice had been found to be causing deaths of female children apart from infringing on their rights.. It is wrong to take away rights of female children just because this mutilation was being done when they have no capacity to fight for themselves.

“Our target in UNICEF is to ensure that we must stop the practice before year 2030, so we need your support. We are not going to leave you to this publ8ic declaration, we are going to monitor situations here and ensure that you comply.”

Mrs. Fayemi said the Ekiti government had a subsisting law prohibiting the act, warning that whoever caught engaging in it will be dealt with in accordance to the law of the land.