EFCC secretly files fraudulent charges against deceased Enugu CJ

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has secretly filed fraudulent charges against late and ex Enugu State Chief Judge, Justice Professor I.A Umezulike.

Official court documents revealed that the case between the Federal Government of Nigeria v Justice I.A Umezulike with SUIT NO. E/74c/2017 was formally struck out, and the defendant discharged. (See attached court document)

However, few weeks after the burial of the great legal luminary, EFCC secretly appeared before the same Judge who struck out the case Justice A.O Onovo of the Enugu State High Court II seeking that the already struck out case be relisted for hearing.

Justice A.O Onovo very much aware that the defendant is dead having attended his burial and valedictory court service accepted EFCC’s position and relisted the case for hearing for today the 28th of November 2018 in the apparent absence of the deceased.

No law in existence allows for the prosecution of the dead. A dead man cannot, therefore, be a defendant in a suit. Section 36 (6)c of the 1999 constitution states anybody charged of any offence has the right to defend himself in person. It is apparent that a dead man cannot defend himself; however, EFCC counsel Wahaab Shitu Esq is said to have argued that the late Enugu State Chief Judge was served at his graveside so the court can carry on hearing in his absence and without representation.