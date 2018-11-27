Edo to participate in 30 sports at 19th NSF-Official

Edo will participate in 30 sporting events in the 19th edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) slated for Abuja between Dec. 6 and Dec.16, an official of the state government says.

Sunny Airende, the Edo Director of Sports, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Tuesday, adding that no fewer than 350 athletes would represent the state at the festival.

The director, who expressed optimism that the state would do well in the sports fiesta, stressed that preparation of the state contingent was well under way.

He said that the athletes that had all been in camp for over a week now would enter the next and final phase of the camping by next week.

Airende said the state was not just going to Abuja to make up the number, but to perform well.

He said: “Our athletes have begun intensive camping, with what I have seen of them, especially with their preparation so far, we are going to do very well in Abuja.

“I can’t tell you out rightly the position Edo will occupy in Abuja at the end of the sports festival, but I can readily tell you that we will be within the unit“.(NAN)