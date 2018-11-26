Edo NMA confirms yellow fever outbreak in Edo, tasks gov’t on treatment

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – EDO state chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Monday confirmed the outbreak of yellow fever in the state adding that so far, nine persons have been confirmed of suffering from the ailement in some local government areas in the state which it said included Uhunmwonde, Esan West and Esan Central local government areas of the state.

Addressing a press briefing in Benin City, state chairman of the NMA, Dr Omoifo Valentine flanked by the secretary of the association, Dr Anthonia Inibolun Njoku and other officials of the association in the state, called on the state government to immediately open centres stocked with necessary vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease which he described as deadly but manageable.

He gave some of the symptoms to include high fever, jaundice, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, abdominal pain among others.

In his words; “We are aware that about nine cases have tested positive for the disease following preliminary investigation by relevant agencies of government and await confirmation from the WHO Regional Reference Laboratory.

“There is currently no known cure for this infection; however, it can be prevented by vaccination. People are adviced not to panic if they notice any of the above symptoms but to go to the nearest health facility for supportive management and proper referral for management of the complications.”

He said the association is in touch with the state ministry of health and other relevant government agencies who he said are already working to “control the situation” but urged them to ensure that there is enough drugs in all the centres for proper vaccination.

On his part, the state commissioner for health, Dr David Osifo said a team of experts have been deployed to curtail the ailment. He said “Nothing to panic about. Yellow fever is not infectious. It is transmitted through mosquito bite and it has vaccines that confers life long immunity against it. We are immunizing all adults against it now for free and the vaccination is harmless. People should please visit the nearest health centre to them and get immunized.”