Edo: Monarch pledges support for APC, House of Reps candidate

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Elawure of Usen in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, Oluogbe II, has pledged support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr Dennis Idahosa, in the 2019 general elections.

This is coming on the heels of a purported rejection of monetary offer to a youth leader of the, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) in the ward, Emmanuel Ogunbor not to defect to the APC.

The Usen traditional head pledged his support during a courtesy call on him by Idahosa who said the party needs the support of all to enable it carry on with several of its developmental programme and people oriented policies.

According to the monarch, “Why they love you is not because you have the money to feed everybody, it is because of your loyalty, generosity and respect for the elderly.

“I beg everybody with you to be as committed to the cause whole heartedly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ogunbor, said his decision to reject the monetary offer was because they were tired of deceit and the need to ensure speedy development of the area.

Ogunbor who defected to APC with hundreds of his supporters and several social groups and associations, said the PDP candidate for the Ovia Federal seat and the incumbent has failed to impact meaningfully on the lives of the people of the area.

He said since her election in 2015 as member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Omosode Igbinedion has become elusive.

“It was for that reason that I, along with others you see here today, took the decision to dump the PDP for APC. I even had to reject the money I was offered to have a change of heart.

While addressing the defectors, Idahosa described the rejection of monetary offer as a new era in Nigerian politics where individual benefit is rejected for a collective gain.”It is no longer about me, but the development we all seek in the area. We have come to join the party that is willing to impact meaningfully the lives of the people.”

“Aside the party politics, the person who is the candidate of the APC for Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, is one who needs the support of all. He is not only a youth at heart and in appearance, he has been able to impact in the lives of the people even without holding any politician position. You will recall also this same man shared his salaries to people of his constituent, especially the widows, when he was a commissioner in the state,” he said.

“You have taken the best decision of your lives. The time has come where we refused to allow ourselves to be deceived, especially by those who think they can always buy us.”