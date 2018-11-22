Edo hosts Buhari, as President commissions plant

Edo State Government will on November 27, host President Muhammadu Buhari, who will commission the Edo-Azura Power Plant and grace the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Annual Conference, which is billed to hold in Benin City.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said preparations are in top gear to give the president a grand reception.

He said: “We are delighted that the President will be in the state for the Chief of Army Staff Conference, the commissioning of the Edo-Azura Power Plant and other engagements in Benin City. Preparations are in top gear to give the President a befitting welcome.

“While the impressive governance model by Governor Godwin Obaseki is one of the reasons we are having August visitors from the Federal Government, we are also delighted that the President is coming down by himself this time.”

Osagie explained that some of the activities lined up for the visit include a visit to the Palace of Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, and commissioning of the Edo-Azura Power Plant, among others.