Edo HoS tasks workers on dedication, innovation

The Edo State Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Gladys Idahor, who is retiring from service, has called on civil servants in the state to rededicate themselves to service, noting that reforms initiated by Governor Godwin Obaseki demand that they be innovative and responsive to change.



Idahor made the call at a valedictory session attended by representatives of different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the Government House, in Benin City.

She described her tenure as HoS as challenging but eventful, as it afforded her the opportunity to contribute to the growth of a vibrant civil service in the state.

Idahor commended the Governor Obaseki led-administration for the interest in workers’ welfare, training and retraining, urging civil servants to put in their best to justify the governor’s commitment to reforms.

According to her, “if the civil service is not performing, no political leader can perform. My prayer is that the civil service should be able to give political leaders the needed cooperation, support, solid advice and prepare the foundation for political leaders to deliver on their promises.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sam Oko-Ose, extolled the exceptional leadership style demonstrated by the Head of Service.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Vera Obadan, described Mrs. Idahor as a mentor, teacher and a transparent leader who transformed the state civil service.